TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - A potentially dangerous fugitive was arrested at a Denison motel on Thursday.

Tom Bean Police said they found Robert Payne, 56, at the Denison Inn after getting a tip.

Payne was wanted for burglary.

On Thursday, September 14th, 2023 Officers with the Tom Bean Police Department, Denison Police Department, and Grayson... Posted by Tom Bean PD on Thursday, September 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.