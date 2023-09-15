A+ Athlete: Rebekah Ridgway, Tushka

TUSHKA, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s this A+ Athlete is Rebekah Ridgway from Tushka High School.

Rebekah currently holds an outstanding 4.06 GPA, ranking her second in her class. She’s a National Honor Society member and serves as the Senior class President. While also taking concurrent courses through Southeastern and Murray State.

“Well, I’ve gotten to teach Rebekah for the last three years now, and she’s an amazing student,” said Tushka Math Teacher Ryan Meadows. “She works hard in the classroom. I know she works hard on the field too, so she’s a good hard worker. Good leader in the classroom, she’s always got a good attitude.”

“It’s definitely worth it at the end of the day,” said Ridgway.” It’s very rewarding knowing that trying to stay productive and trying to stay on top of things keeps my mind right. And I feel like staying busy is just very good for that next level in life.”

As an athlete, Rebekah goes just as hard. Competing in three sports for Lady Tigers Athletics, where she was a state qualifier for the Cross-Country team, All-Conference in Slow Pitch Softball, and the Defensive Player of the Year on the basketball court.

“She is a true athlete,” said Tushka Girls’ Basketball head coach Lori Ford. “When I think about her, I think of a determined achiever. She’s always here, she shows up, she’s ready to work when she shows up.”

“As an individual being a part of a team that is based on being the best version of yourself that you can be,” said Ridgway. “It’s very, it almost gives you like a peace to knowing what you’re doing is the best you can do. That’s one of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned the last years.”

