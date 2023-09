COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - The Coalgate Wildcats and Allen Mustangs both come into their game with a 1-1 record.

These two teams have a common opponent, both beating Stratford in close games. Also, these two played into double-overtime last year. It should make for a great showdown in Friday night in Coalgate.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.