A Few Showers Thru Saturday, Warming Up

Friday night football action looks mostly rain-free, with a 20% chance of rain through 10pm. Lows tonight in the 60s, winds east at 5 mph. Saturday looks to be partly cloudy and warm with a few showers or non-severe storms, highs in the mid 80s, rain chance 30%. A weak front passes on Saturday, but with more sunshine it will actually be warmer than it was ahead of the front!

After a cool start, expect a dry and warm Sunday and a rather hot Monday. An upper low passes through Texoma skies the middle of next week, offering us our next chance for significant rain.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.