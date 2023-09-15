Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

A Few Showers Thru Saturday, Warming Up

...A fresh potential rain-maker arrives the middle of next week
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday night football action looks mostly rain-free, with a 20% chance of rain through 10pm. Lows tonight in the 60s, winds east at 5 mph. Saturday looks to be partly cloudy and warm with a few showers or non-severe storms, highs in the mid 80s, rain chance 30%. A weak front passes on Saturday, but with more sunshine it will actually be warmer than it was ahead of the front!

After a cool start, expect a dry and warm Sunday and a rather hot Monday. An upper low passes through Texoma skies the middle of next week, offering us our next chance for significant rain.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darcy Poth (left), Breanna Laney )middle), and Debbie Toney (right) are facing burglary and...
Three women arrested after attempting to burglarizing home
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
The 71-year-old said she will not stop until it is beautiful again.
Sherman USPS gets unexpected landscaping help
Henry Peters, Jr., 47, is headed to prison after making a plea on two drugs charges in Grayson...
Sherman man sentenced after plea on drug charges

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 9/15/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/15/2023
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Sept 14
Your Full Morning Weather 9/14/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/14/2023
With anchor Brenda Teele & chief meteorologist Steve LaNore.
Overnight Weather: Sep 13-14, 2023