Paris woman returns to jail after violating protective order

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman is going back to jail after violating a protective order.

According to a press release from Paris Police, Lakayla Kendricks was recently released from the Lamar County Jail for assaulting a family member, among other charges.

Thursday, Paris Police found Kendricks attempting to assault another family member, which violates the protective order against her.

Kendricks is back in the Lamar County Jail.

