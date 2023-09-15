Sherman Police arrest man for child rape

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man early Thursday morning for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said police began investigating Wednesday and obtained an arrest warrant for Jose Luis Maldonado-Hernandez, 28.

Officers quickly found him and placed him under arrest.

He is currently being held at the Grayson County Jail on $800,000 bond and an immigration detainer.

On September 13, 2023, Sherman PD began an investigation into an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child case. As a result... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Thursday, September 14, 2023

