Sherman Police arrest man for child rape
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man early Thursday morning for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Sgt. Brett Mullen said police began investigating Wednesday and obtained an arrest warrant for Jose Luis Maldonado-Hernandez, 28.
Officers quickly found him and placed him under arrest.
He is currently being held at the Grayson County Jail on $800,000 bond and an immigration detainer.
