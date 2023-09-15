Sherman’s 42nd annual Arts Fest coming up on Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, Sherman will host its 42nd annual Arts Fest.

“It’s been running a long time, and everyone around here looks forward to it every year,” Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said. “There’s a lot of really long running traditions that happen alongside it, so we’re really excited.”

Arts Fest is one of Sherman’s biggest events and this year it’s going to be even bigger.

“It’s always got a great turnout,” Sherman Symphony Orchestra Association Executive Director Aaron Bucy said. “I think a couple of years in the past, there’s been some rain issues and I think they still had several thousand people come out for it.”

McRae said that it might be a good idea to skip lunch before you head to the festival.

“We’ve got the most food vendors we’ve ever had and we’re stretching them all the way down alongside Bearcat Stadium,” McRae said. “We’ll have like a food row, so show up hungry because there’s lots of great options.”

On Saturday, Lucy Kidd-Key Park in Sherman is going to be filled to the brim with live music, awesome vendors, great food, and all of the best art Sherman has to offer.

“These events give artists the opportunity to set up and let people see what they’ve got,” Bucy said. “The smaller businesses or the smaller artists can come out and really take advantage of the fact that people are already going to be out.”

McRae said that there will not only be a ton of great art outside in the park but also inside the Sherman Municipal Ballroom as well.

“We’ve got the youth art show on the stage every year in the ballroom, and it is amazing how talented these kiddos are in our area to be showcased like that,” McRae said.

Arts Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and McRae said that they will be there rain or shine.

