Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

SOSU holds senior aviation day

Friday, Southeastern Oklahoma State University held a high school senior aviation day.
Friday, Southeastern Oklahoma State University held a high school senior aviation day.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -High school seniors took a trip to Durant today to learn more about Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Aviation Program.

“It’s a small college here,” said SOSU sophomore Landon Clark, “you’re name, not a number and that’s a big reason why I chose this school.”

Friday, Southeastern Oklahoma State University held a high school senior aviation day.

“Whether they be from Texas, whether they be from Oklahoma, that are interested in an aviation career, they come out here and then they get an opportunity to see airplanes, simulators and experience the campus firsthand,” said Michael Gaffney, SOSU’S Director of Aviation Sciences Institute.

These potential future flyers also receive application tips, “about how the application process works because it is a selection process, there’s way more people trying to apply for programs like this, then there are actually slots available,” Gaffney said.

Durant High School Senior Rilee Gosnell is eager to land at Southeastern to see her aviation education take off, “I’ve always loved, like, planes, trains, like all of that and just I always would catch myself looking at planes in the sky and knew that I wanted to fly.”

“Southeastern stuck out to me because of the history, the program is almost 60 years old now, it’s the 2nd oldest in the United States,” said Mitchell Mills, SOSU Alum.

Mitchell Mills studied aviation and went on to be a 1st Officer with American Airlines.

“It’s really exciting to see where the program has grown and where it’s heading, it’s going to be I think the top aviation program in the United States here shortly,” Mills said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darcy Poth (left), Breanna Laney )middle), and Debbie Toney (right) are facing burglary and...
Three women arrested after attempting to burglarizing home
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
The 71-year-old said she will not stop until it is beautiful again.
Sherman USPS gets unexpected landscaping help
Henry Peters, Jr., 47, is headed to prison after making a plea on two drugs charges in Grayson...
Sherman man sentenced after plea on drug charges

Latest News

57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
Paris Police found Lakayla Kendricks attempting to assault another family member, which...
Paris woman returns to jail after violating protective order
Aulmonique Ervin, 20, has been indicted on assault charges after stabbing her roommate in the...
Woman pleads guilty in stabbing of roommate at Grayson College dorm
The 71-year-old said she will not stop until it is beautiful again.
Sherman USPS gets unexpected landscaping help