SOSU holds senior aviation day

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -High school seniors took a trip to Durant today to learn more about Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Aviation Program.

“It’s a small college here,” said SOSU sophomore Landon Clark, “you’re name, not a number and that’s a big reason why I chose this school.”

Friday, Southeastern Oklahoma State University held a high school senior aviation day.

“Whether they be from Texas, whether they be from Oklahoma, that are interested in an aviation career, they come out here and then they get an opportunity to see airplanes, simulators and experience the campus firsthand,” said Michael Gaffney, SOSU’S Director of Aviation Sciences Institute.

These potential future flyers also receive application tips, “about how the application process works because it is a selection process, there’s way more people trying to apply for programs like this, then there are actually slots available,” Gaffney said.

Durant High School Senior Rilee Gosnell is eager to land at Southeastern to see her aviation education take off, “I’ve always loved, like, planes, trains, like all of that and just I always would catch myself looking at planes in the sky and knew that I wanted to fly.”

“Southeastern stuck out to me because of the history, the program is almost 60 years old now, it’s the 2nd oldest in the United States,” said Mitchell Mills, SOSU Alum.

Mitchell Mills studied aviation and went on to be a 1st Officer with American Airlines.

“It’s really exciting to see where the program has grown and where it’s heading, it’s going to be I think the top aviation program in the United States here shortly,” Mills said.

