Whitewright man arrested for murder
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Grayson County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a shots fired call in the 12000 block of East Line Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found one victim deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Ricky Griffin, 59, of Whitewright, has been arrested for Murder.
Griffin has been booked into the Grayson County Jail, and a bond has not been set at this time.
Deputies say their investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.
