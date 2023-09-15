Texoma Local
Whitewright man arrested for murder

A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.

Grayson County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a shots fired call in the 12000 block of East Line Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found one victim deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Ricky Griffin, 59, of Whitewright, has been arrested for Murder.

Griffin has been booked into the Grayson County Jail, and a bond has not been set at this time.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.

