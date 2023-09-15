Texoma Local
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses

57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she embezzled over $300,000 from two Sherman businesses between 2018 and 2021.(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she embezzled over $300,000 from two Sherman businesses between 2018 and 2021.

News 12 spoke with a source close to the case, who wishes to remain anonymous.

They want other business owners to beware of byers, in case she strikes again.

According to that source in 2014, Byers began working for a family member’s store in Sherman, ‘Del-Max Restaurant Supply’, as a business manager.

In 2018 she was asked to leave after the owner found she had embezzled over $300,000 from the company, by writing checks made out to herself.

That next year, byers started working for ‘Danny’s Paint & Body Shop.

During her time at the body shop, Del Max filed a police report in the beginning of 2021.

At the end of 2021, she was caught doing the same thing at her new job.

Sherman police said Byers reportedly stole over $30,000 from Danny’s Paint and Body Shop.

The source tells me when byers was confronted, she blamed the thefts on a gambling problem.

Byers is currently free on bond, and they want to warn others to not hire her.

Both cases are pending in Grayson County District Court.

She’s due back in court next month.

