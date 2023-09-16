Texoma Local
A Few Showers Thru Saturday, Warming Up

...A fresh potential rain-maker arrives the middle of next week
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday afternoon has produced a few scattered showers across Texoma just South of the Red River. Since they’re isolated showers, rainfall totals have been minimal. These isolated showers will continue until sundown as northerly winds clear up the skies after a long week of overcast conditions. Temperatures across Texoma are topping out in the mid to low 80s.

The clearer conditions will warm up Texoma Sunday and Monday to highs in the lower 90s. Then our next best chance for rain comes around the middle of the work week with Wednesday having the highest chances for more rainfall.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

