Building Hope: Homes For Our Troops gives disabled veterans a place to call home

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, marine veteran Quentin Hamilton and his family opened the door to their brand new home in Gainesville.

“Its amazing its a dream come true, what can I say? Its like winning the lottery,” marine veteran Quentin Hamilton said.

“It is absolutely stunning, it is beautiful, I mean all of the adaptations that are in here are just incredible, its going to change our life for the better, and its going to give him so many new freedoms to maneuver around the house and be with our family,” Stefanie Hamilton added.

Built by non-profit Homes For Our Troops, Hamilton’s home is one of more than 360 homes created and donated for disabled post 9/11 veterans.

“Its just taking care of our troops in different way, the way we really see our mission is not charity, we see it as a moral obligation for the citizens of our country to repay a small portion of a debt that will never completely get repaid,” Homes For Our Troops President Tom Landwermeyer said.

The homes provide independence and safety for veterans like Quinten Hamilton, who lost his leg after stepping on an IED during his deployment in Afghanistan.

“Wider hallways, wider doorways, which are just amazing because in most houses you’re just scraping through the doorway with your wheelchair,” Stefanie Hamilton said.

For the Hamiltons, they are looking forward to getting settled into their new home, “I think the next step is unloading the UHAUL truck,” Quentin Hamilton said.

But they are also excited to get to meet their new neighbors in their community, “We are looking forward to getting our flag business up and running again, and probably resuming back to school, but definitely putting back into the community and being of service to others,” Stefanie Hamilton stated.

