Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Building Hope: Homes For Our Troops gives disabled veterans a place to call home

Building Hope: Homes For Our Troops gives disabled veteran a place to call home
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, marine veteran Quentin Hamilton and his family opened the door to their brand new home in Gainesville.

“Its amazing its a dream come true, what can I say? Its like winning the lottery,” marine veteran Quentin Hamilton said.

“It is absolutely stunning, it is beautiful, I mean all of the adaptations that are in here are just incredible, its going to change our life for the better, and its going to give him so many new freedoms to maneuver around the house and be with our family,” Stefanie Hamilton added.

Built by non-profit Homes For Our Troops, Hamilton’s home is one of more than 360 homes created and donated for disabled post 9/11 veterans.

“Its just taking care of our troops in different way, the way we really see our mission is not charity, we see it as a moral obligation for the citizens of our country to repay a small portion of a debt that will never completely get repaid,” Homes For Our Troops President Tom Landwermeyer said.

The homes provide independence and safety for veterans like Quinten Hamilton, who lost his leg after stepping on an IED during his deployment in Afghanistan.

“Wider hallways, wider doorways, which are just amazing because in most houses you’re just scraping through the doorway with your wheelchair,” Stefanie Hamilton said.

For the Hamiltons, they are looking forward to getting settled into their new home, “I think the next step is unloading the UHAUL truck,” Quentin Hamilton said.

But they are also excited to get to meet their new neighbors in their community, “We are looking forward to getting our flag business up and running again, and probably resuming back to school, but definitely putting back into the community and being of service to others,” Stefanie Hamilton stated.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
HERNANDEZ MALDONADO, JOSE LUIS
Sherman Police arrest man for child rape
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Darcy Poth (left), Breanna Laney )middle), and Debbie Toney (right) are facing burglary and...
Three women arrested after attempting to burglarizing home

Latest News

With anchor Brenda Teele & chief meteorologist Steve LaNore.
Overnight Weather: Sep 15-16, 2023
Elmore City EMS set to receive two ambulances and new station with USDA rural healthcare grants
Elmore City EMS set to receive two ambulances and new station with USDA rural healthcare grants
Create Ardmore showcases local youth talents with Picture Our Future banners
Create Ardmore showcases local youth talents with Picture Our Future banners
Create Ardmore showcases local youth talents with Picture Our Future banners
Create Ardmore showcases local youth talents with Picture Our Future banners