Clearer Skies for Sunday & Monday

Sunday will be a noticeable relief from a week of overcast skies in Texoma. Sunnier skies will warm temperatures above average to highs around 90 degrees. Winds will stay out of the North all day Sunday, but rotate to the South for Monday when temperatures will rise a few more degrees.

Increasing temperatures and wind speeds with an upper level westerly flow will create an environment for some severe storms Tuesday. Counties West of and along I-35 are under a slight risk Tuesday evening with storms capable of producing large hail and strong downburst winds. These storms will continue through the overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Texoma will maintain an unstable environment with stronger southerly winds and temperatures in the 90s throughout the rest of the week. Rain chances remain low but constant for the remainder of the week into the weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.