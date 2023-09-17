Texoma Local
Man flown to hospital after striking tree in Carter County

An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in...
An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in Carter County.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) -An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in Carter County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on the intersection of Jehovah Road and Cattlemen Road.

Troopers said a 1998 Chevrolet Van was driving south on Jehovah Road when it drifted off to the left and hit a tree.

The driver,27-year-old Brian Floyd was flown to Medical City of Denton and admitted in stable condition with leg and head injuries.

