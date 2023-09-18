Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in...
Man flown to hospital after striking tree in Carter County
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
A Chickasha teenager and a 22-year-old woman from Alex, Oklahoma are in the hospital after a...
Stephens County crash sends woman, teen to hospital

Latest News

A warning for residents in Paris; a skunk in the area has tested positive for rabies.
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Paris, officials say
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor to visit Sherman Tuesday
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says