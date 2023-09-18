Texoma Local
3 doctors, 2 nurse practitioners have joined Mercy Ardmore

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ARDMORE , Okla. (KXII) - Three new doctors and two new nurse practitioners have joined Mercy Ardmore in the next few months, according to a press release from the hospital.

Mercy Ardmore Vice President of Operations Tyler Hillis said it’s rare for a community hospital to get so many new healthcare providers at one time.

“It’s not often that this many care providers from so many different specialties start at one time in a rural community like Ardmore,” Hillis said. “These new physicians and nurse practitioners will have a big impact on patient care and will allow us to provide better assistance and options to our patients.”

The press release states the new hires will allow patients to get seen by doctors or nurses sooner than before.

Mercy is working to offset the health risks of living in rural communities by bringing more healthcare workers to the area, the press release states.

