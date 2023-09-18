Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators in the midst of hurricane season.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the generators pose a fire and burn risk.

The agency said there have been at least three incidents “resulting in severe burn injuries.”

The units were mostly sold from April 2011 through June 2023.

The recall comes during the hurricane season, a time when many generators are used in the aftermath of storms.

The year’s Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in...
Man flown to hospital after striking tree in Carter County
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
The 71-year-old said she will not stop until it is beautiful again.
Sherman USPS gets unexpected landscaping help
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
9 juveniles who escaped from a Pennsylvania detention center have been captured, state police say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Judge will hold hearing on ex-DOJ official’s request to move Georgia election case to federal court
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. The school says it wasn’t discrimination
Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.
Hurricane Nigel to become a major hurricane this week, forecasters say