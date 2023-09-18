Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in...
Man flown to hospital after striking tree in Carter County
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
A Chickasha teenager and a 22-year-old woman from Alex, Oklahoma are in the hospital after a...
Stephens County crash sends woman, teen to hospital

Latest News

A warning for residents in Paris; a skunk in the area has tested positive for rabies.
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Paris, officials say
The attack happened near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands...
2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor to visit Sherman Tuesday
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says