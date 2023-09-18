Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bear at Disney World causes closures at Magic Kingdom

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A real black bear spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World on Monday caused parts of the Magic Kingdom park to be closed to the public, according to multiple reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was spotted near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland, according to WKMG.

According to NBC News, a commission spokesperson said the bear was likely in search of food before going into hibernation.

Several nearby attractions in the park were closed, including the Hall of Presidents and A Pirate’s Adventure - Treasures of the Seven Seas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in...
Man flown to hospital after striking tree in Carter County
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
The 71-year-old said she will not stop until it is beautiful again.
Sherman USPS gets unexpected landscaping help
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

High school seniors took a trip to Durant today to learn more about Southeastern Oklahoma State...
SOSU holds senior aviation day
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
FILE - Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference,...
Indiana’s attorney general faces misconduct complaint over remarks about abortion doctor
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder