City of Denison welcomes home Captain Sullenberger

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison welcomed home a national hero and Denison native, honoring the actions he took to save over 150 people.

Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was welcomed back to Denison with open arms on Thursday.

“It’s changed, and I like what you’ve done with it! It’s a beautiful city,” Captain Sully said.

In 2009, Sully was flying 155 people from New York, when his plane struck a flock of geese. Both engines lost power.

“I remember being a little kid, like seeing on the news, watching the movie later on, and I just can’t believe I’m here,” flight student Nathan Arcand said.

Due to his bravery and quick thinking, the plane landed safely, and everyone survived.

“We know that we shared an amazing experience and we’re fortunate to come out the other side,” Captain Sully said.

“I remember watching the incident as it unfolded on tv and just amazing what he did and how many lives he saved and the calm and the poise that he showed,” Grayson County NAACP Vice President Rayce Guess said.

Saturday morning, Denison recognized Captain Sully with a parade down Main Street, and a celebration at Heritage Park.

Denison Mayor Janet Gott dedicated the day to Captain Sully, and gave him a key to the city.

And at the Perrin Air Force Base Museum, a new exhibit was unveiled in his honor.

Captain Sullenberger has donated a couple of his uniforms from his time in the air force. He’s donated a few patches too, even a few of his dad’s medals from his time in World War II and a bunch of photos, memoirs from his time in Denison.

Of course, Captain Sullenberger, a Denison native, and this now a lasting monument to one of Denison’s great hometown heroes.

“The children, you know, to hear of his story and to learn of his dreams coming true, it’s a great story that their dreams could come true too.”

The day finished with a book signing where guests were able to meet Captain Sully face to face.

“It’s just a blessing to have him come back and remember us and still keep us as a part of his life,” Guess said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.