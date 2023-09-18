Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

City of Denison welcomes home Captain Sullenberger

Denison welcomed home a national hero and Denison native, honoring the actions he took to save over 150 people.
By KXII Staff and Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison welcomed home a national hero and Denison native, honoring the actions he took to save over 150 people.

Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was welcomed back to Denison with open arms on Thursday.

“It’s changed, and I like what you’ve done with it! It’s a beautiful city,” Captain Sully said.

In 2009, Sully was flying 155 people from New York, when his plane struck a flock of geese. Both engines lost power.

“I remember being a little kid, like seeing on the news, watching the movie later on, and I just can’t believe I’m here,” flight student Nathan Arcand said.

Due to his bravery and quick thinking, the plane landed safely, and everyone survived.

“We know that we shared an amazing experience and we’re fortunate to come out the other side,” Captain Sully said.

“I remember watching the incident as it unfolded on tv and just amazing what he did and how many lives he saved and the calm and the poise that he showed,” Grayson County NAACP Vice President Rayce Guess said.

Saturday morning, Denison recognized Captain Sully with a parade down Main Street, and a celebration at Heritage Park.

Denison Mayor Janet Gott dedicated the day to Captain Sully, and gave him a key to the city.

And at the Perrin Air Force Base Museum, a new exhibit was unveiled in his honor.

Captain Sullenberger has donated a couple of his uniforms from his time in the air force. He’s donated a few patches too, even a few of his dad’s medals from his time in World War II and a bunch of photos, memoirs from his time in Denison.

Of course, Captain Sullenberger, a Denison native, and this now a lasting monument to one of Denison’s great hometown heroes.

“The children, you know, to hear of his story and to learn of his dreams coming true, it’s a great story that their dreams could come true too.”

The day finished with a book signing where guests were able to meet Captain Sully face to face.

“It’s just a blessing to have him come back and remember us and still keep us as a part of his life,” Guess said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in...
Man flown to hospital after striking tree in Carter County
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
The 71-year-old said she will not stop until it is beautiful again.
Sherman USPS gets unexpected landscaping help
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

High school seniors took a trip to Durant today to learn more about Southeastern Oklahoma State...
SOSU holds senior aviation day
Denison welcomed home a national hero and Denison native, honoring the actions he took to save...
City of Denison welcomes home Captain Sullenberger
Southern Tech and Murray State Colleges partner to provide students occupational therapy pathway
Southern Tech and Murray State Colleges partner to provide students occupational therapy pathway
A Chickasha teenager and a 22-year-old woman from Alex, Oklahoma are in the hospital after a...
Stephens County crash sends woman, teen to hospital