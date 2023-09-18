Texoma Local
Fire crews battle house fire in Love County

a house was left damaged after it caught on fire in Love County Sunday morning.
(Fire Departments of Love County)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
According to the Fire Departments of Love County, Everyone inside the house made it out alive.

According to the Fire Departments of Love County, Everyone inside the house made it out alive.

However, the house was left with heavy smoke damage throughout the property.

The FDLC said they do not have enough firefighters right now and there is a shortage of volunteers among their departments.

They called a second alarm and six separate departments were called in to help with the fire.

Residents can check out the Fire Departments of Love County Facebook page for more information on how to get involved in the group.

