Free Narcan and Fentanyl test strips in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The library in Durant now has life-saving resources for Bryan County residents.

“You can’t make someone go to rehab you can’t make someone seek treatment but if you’ve got this, you can help save their life,” said Robbee Tonubbee, Durant’s library director.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, and Fentanyl test strips are now available outside the Donald W. Reynolds library in Durant.

“We absolutely have to get these resources in the hands of Oklahomans,” said Bonnie Campo, Senior Director of Public Relations for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

This is the first vending machine of its type to be installed at an Oklahoma library.

The process is simple, you click what item you want, then you type in your zip code, just like any other vending machine, the resource will drop down, and it’s yours to take home.

“I think having it here really helps to get rid of that stigma of, this is something that goes on in back alleys and illicit behavior, I mean, it’s a part of life,” Tonubbee added.

“Accidental overdose is the leading cause of death in the United States for those 18 to 50,” Campo added.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse said about one thousand Oklahomans die every year from an overdose.

“Everyone should have naloxone, it’s good for three years and if you just put it in your medicine cabinet, don’t have to think about it until that occurs or if it occurs,” said Campo.

Naloxone, administered through the nose, is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

“You can’t actually use naloxone on yourself so you’re taking it to save someone else’s life,” Campo said.

You can also have these resources shipped to you for free in Oklahoma.

