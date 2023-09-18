Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million

FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no...
FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Powerball now has an estimated $638 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot is the 10th-largest in the history of the lottery game.

Organizers said it reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no grand prize winner.

That’s the third-largest pot of 2023, with one drawing bringing in more than $1 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in...
Man flown to hospital after striking tree in Carter County
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
The 71-year-old said she will not stop until it is beautiful again.
Sherman USPS gets unexpected landscaping help
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

Five Americans detained in Iran are making their way home. (CNN, POOL, QATAR MINISTRY OF...
US, Iran strike a prisoner deal; 5 Americans freed
Authorities said Melvin Phillip Emde was arrested in Tift County, Georgia.
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student is suspended twice for his hairstyle. The school says it isn’t discrimination