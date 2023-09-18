Texoma Local
New details released in Whitewright murder

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last week.(File image - Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last week.

According to a press release, Ricky Griffin, 59, is charged with the murder of his daughter-in-law, Lacie Griffin, 30. It happened at a home on East Line Rd.

According to deputies, witnesses told them Ricky was acting strangely and making threats. When Lacie went to check on him, he shot and killed her.

Ricky is in the Grayson County Jail on a $850,000 bond.

