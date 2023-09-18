New school resource deputy at Turner High School
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Turner High School now has a school resource deputy for the school year.
Deputy Kathryn Nichols started her first day at Turner High as a resource officer Monday.
The Love County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Turner Schools to provide resource deputies to all schools.
Nichols has been with the sheriff’s office for more than four years.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.