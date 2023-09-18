New school resource deputy at Turner High School

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Turner High School now has a school resource deputy for the school year.

Deputy Kathryn Nichols started her first day at Turner High as a resource officer Monday.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Turner Schools to provide resource deputies to all schools.

Nichols has been with the sheriff’s office for more than four years.

As previously announced we have partnered with Turner Schools to provide a School Resource Deputy for the school year.... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Monday, September 18, 2023

