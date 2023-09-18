Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a robbery at a Sherman bank over the weekend.

It happened just before 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a man entered the First United Bank on E. Taylor Street and demanded money, before running away. They said no one was injured.

There is no description of the suspect, or how much cash he took.

The robbery is still under investigation.

