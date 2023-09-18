Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a robbery at a Sherman bank over the weekend.

It happened just before 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a man entered the First United Bank on E. Taylor Street and demanded money, before running away. They said no one was injured.

There is no description of the suspect, or how much cash he took.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in...
Man flown to hospital after striking tree in Carter County
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
The 71-year-old said she will not stop until it is beautiful again.
Sherman USPS gets unexpected landscaping help
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

High school seniors took a trip to Durant today to learn more about Southeastern Oklahoma State...
SOSU holds senior aviation day
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
Denison welcomed home a national hero and Denison native, honoring the actions he took to save...
City of Denison welcomes home Captain Sullenberger
Denison welcomed home a national hero and Denison native, honoring the actions he took to save...
City of Denison welcomes home Captain Sullenberger