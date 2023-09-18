Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a robbery at a Sherman bank over the weekend.
It happened just before 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said a man entered the First United Bank on E. Taylor Street and demanded money, before running away. They said no one was injured.
There is no description of the suspect, or how much cash he took.
The robbery is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.