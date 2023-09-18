Severe Storm Threat Tuesday Evening

It’s a rather hot day for the date, 5 to 7 degrees above average. Look for a mostly clear sky with lows tonight in the mid 60s to near 70, winds south at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday sees rather breezy conditions as low pressure develops to our west; expect southerly winds in the 14 to 20 mph range. There’s a small chance, 20%, or an afternoon shower or storm, but most of the action comes Thursday evening/night as an upper shortwave tracks over the hot, humid air mass. There’s a threat of severe weather, the threat will be highest over western portions of Texoma (along I-35), and gradually diminish farther east as the activity leaves the most favorable environment for storms. Damaging wind is the primary concern but a hail core of two is possible.

Rain potential decreases Wednesday as air sinks behind the departing short wave so odds for rain are dialed down to 20%. Another wave arrives Thursday with increasing rain prospects once again, the rain potential continues into Friday. This second round of rain and thunderstorms has a lower chance (marginal risk) of severe weather. A final round of thunderstorms is possible over the weekend, the timing is quite uncertain with this third round, so we’ll include a 30% chance for both Saturday and Sunday until the timing becomes clearer.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.