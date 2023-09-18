Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Severe Storm Threat Tuesday Evening

High winds, hail are the primary threats: tornado threat is below 2%
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a rather hot day for the date, 5 to 7 degrees above average. Look for a mostly clear sky with lows tonight in the mid 60s to near 70, winds south at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday sees rather breezy conditions as low pressure develops to our west; expect southerly winds in the 14 to 20 mph range. There’s a small chance, 20%, or an afternoon shower or storm, but most of the action comes Thursday evening/night as an upper shortwave tracks over the hot, humid air mass. There’s a threat of severe weather, the threat will be highest over western portions of Texoma (along I-35), and gradually diminish farther east as the activity leaves the most favorable environment for storms. Damaging wind is the primary concern but a hail core of two is possible.

Rain potential decreases Wednesday as air sinks behind the departing short wave so odds for rain are dialed down to 20%. Another wave arrives Thursday with increasing rain prospects once again, the rain potential continues into Friday. This second round of rain and thunderstorms has a lower chance (marginal risk) of severe weather. A final round of thunderstorms is possible over the weekend, the timing is quite uncertain with this third round, so we’ll include a 30% chance for both Saturday and Sunday until the timing becomes clearer.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ardmore man was taken to the hospital after state troopers said he drove into a tree in...
Man flown to hospital after striking tree in Carter County
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
57- year-old Chantel Renae Byers faces two felony theft cases after investigators say she...
Woman reportedly embezzled over $300,000 from two local businesses
A Whitewright man was arrested for murder Thursday.
Whitewright man arrested for murder
A Chickasha teenager and a 22-year-old woman from Alex, Oklahoma are in the hospital after a...
Stephens County crash sends woman, teen to hospital

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 9/18/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/18/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, Sept 17
Your Full Morning Weather 9/15/2023
Full Morning Weather 9/15/2023
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Sept 14