SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday is the 8th annual Keep Veterans Smiling Day, which provides veterans will free dental treatment once a year.

Dr. Sam’s Premier Dentistry provides Texoma vets with the choice of a cleaning, filling, or extraction, at no cost.

The event begins Tuesday at 8 a.m. No appointment is required or accepted.

