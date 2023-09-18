Skunk tests positive for rabies in Paris, officials say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A warning for residents in Paris; a skunk in the area has tested positive for rabies.

According to a press release from Paris Police, the animal was reported in the 100 block of Cope and 4400 block of Pone Mill in North East Paris.

Police said the animal was acting strangely, and after further testing, it was revealed that the skunk was infected with rabies.

Police are asking resident to be vigilant with their pets and report and stray dogs, cats, or wild animals, such as raccoons or skunks, that appear sickly or are acting oddly.

According to the CDC, 99% of all human rabies deaths are from dog bites, many of which are pets that were infected by a wild animal.

