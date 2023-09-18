Stephens County crash sends woman, teen to hospital

MARLOW, Okla. (KXII) - A Chickasha teenager and a 22-year-old woman from Alex, Oklahoma are in the hospital after a crash in Stephens County Saturday afternoon.

A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol states the 16-year-old girl was driving a Ford Escape and somehow collided with a Ram truck driven by a man from Marlow.

The man was not injured, but the 16-year-old and her 22-year-old passenger were flown to OU Medical Center both in critical condition.

