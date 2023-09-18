Texoma Local
Texas Governor to visit Sherman Tuesday

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(NBC News Channel)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in Sherman on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The governor will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2nd annual Sherman Mayor’s Economic Roundtable.

Governor Abbott will be joined by Representative Reggie Smith and Mayor David Plyler.

News 12 is attending the chat and will have a full recap of the discussions Tuesday evening.

