An honoring of Constitution Week

Denison mayor Janet Gott read a proclamation with the Daughters of the American Revolution at Monday’s City Council Meeting.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison mayor Janet Gott read a proclamation with the Daughters of the American Revolution at Monday’s City Council Meeting.

Michelle Alverson is the region of Preston trail chapter D.A.R. She said that this week is important because “this allows people to go in and really pay attention, especially in the schools. It’s mandated that they teach the Constitution in this week. And so it gives the kids a chance to know why our country is what it is.”

Alverson said that this week, they will be doing a lot in the community. “We are doing reading to kids just in in in in in historic dress. We are have put up displays in the Pottsboro, Denison, Sherman and Grayson County libraries. And at the college we have we’re reading books, doing book clubs and all of the at the Pottsboro Library, and there’s information there and all the public is invited, and we are reading the Constitution aloud. Every year we go to different cities and we read the Constitution aloud and we take turns and we invite the public to read with us, and then we ring the bells for freedom.”

Constitution week is honored on the same week every year.

