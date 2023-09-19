Texoma Local
Ardmore commissioners vote for student resource officer, new arcade games

City commissioners were all in agreement Monday night, passing every motion and resolution unanimously.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - City commissioners were all in agreement Monday night, passing every motion and resolution unanimously.

New members were appointed to the parks department advisory board and old arcade games for new ones.

And good news for Ardmore residents with bulk trash, after one truck was in an accident a while back, commissioners voted on paying for repairs tonight.

Ardmore City Schools will be getting a resource officer, something Mayor Sheryl Ellis said they’ve had discussions about for a while, and are now essentially just signing the paperwork.

“It’s important to have an officer right there on the scene, and in the future when we get our manpower back up to complete staffing level, there’s an option of having additional school resource officers,” Ardmore acting Police Chief Kevin Norris said.

Norris said several years ago the department had to stop sending resource officers to the local district due to staffing.

“We needed officers on the street,” Norris said.

Norris said the officers will be providing security and enforcing state and local laws, and if anything happens at the school they’ll be able to respond quickly.

