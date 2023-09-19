Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Fisher-Price releases *NSYNC Little People collector set

The set is available on Amazon for $30.
The set is available on Amazon for $30.(Mattel/Fisher-Price via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re not saying “Bye Bye Bye” to a potential *NSYNC reunion tour yet – and Fisher-Price is only fueling the hype.

The toy company has released a Little People collector set featuring each member of the boy band, along with packaging inspired by the group’s “No Strings Attached” album cover.

The set is available on Amazon for $30.

The listing says it includes “fun hidden details for fans to discover.”

*NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass recently reunited for an appearance at the 2023 Video Music Awards.

Later this month, the group is set to release their first new single since 2002, giving fans hope that a reunion tour is on the way.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
A Chickasha teenager and a 22-year-old woman from Alex, Oklahoma are in the hospital after a...
Stephens County crash sends woman, teen to hospital
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor to visit Sherman Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, June 30, 2023, in...
16 states underfunded historically Black land-grant universities, Biden administration says
This is the first vending machine of its type to be installed at an Oklahoma library.
Free Narcan and Fentanyl test strips in Durant
Tuesday marks the 8th annual Keep Veterans Smiling Day
Smile Pretty: 8th annual Keep Veterans Smiling Day
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000