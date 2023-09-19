Rock Creek Public Schools superintendent speaks after $785,000 bond fails

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - “This was a no-nonsense bond. It was strictly security improvements for our facilities, and to see that fail was pretty disheartening,” Rock Creek Public Schools Superintendent, Rob Frederick shared.

The district’s $785,000 bond failed by four votes last week.

Frederick says the district-wide security upgrades are long over do, as most campus doors were installed 30 to 40 years ago.

“So many of our doors you can just pull open even if they’re locked, and so it wouldn’t have just been changing the hardware on it. it would have actually been putting new exterior doors,” Frederick explained.

This bond previously failed by a large margin, but this time, it almost passed.

“We actually had 59.5% of the vote yes, we have to have 60% vote to pass a bond, and unfortunately, this math doesn’t round up,” he continued.

Despite his disappointment, Frederick said he respects people for voting, and for those that voted no, he wants to understand why.

“If it’s something that I could change, I would be willing to do whatever it takes to get something passed for our kids,” Frederick said.

Frederick said he’s open to hearing feedback and invites opposers to meet with him.

" Please come up and visit our campus. I would love to take you and go show you some of the problems that we currently have and let you just see firsthand what we’re trying to do,” Frederick replied.

