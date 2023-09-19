Texoma Local
Scattered Severe Storms Later Tonight...

Torrential rain also possible through Wednesday morning
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tuesday’s rainfall has been non-severe and beneficial, but stronger storms with greater severe potential may arrive later tonight, 11 pm and beyond. This second batch of storms may contain some 60 mph winds or hail up to golfball size and could last until Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall can also be expected, which is great news, but the super-moist atmosphere may allow too much to fall at one time, so beware of potential roadway flooding. Lows tonight in the upper 60s.

Wednesday sees rain ending in the morning followed by a rather hot and steamy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and gusty southerly winds up to 25 mph.

Unsettled skies return Thursday as an upper wave interacts with our super-moist environment, locally heavy rain is the main feature although an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. Friday starts off potentially wet chance of rain in the morning, but low odds of any evening rain that might interfere with Friday Night Blitz football.

Yet another round of thunderstorms looks to “scoot” by Saturday night; so we may rack up several inches of rain over the next 5 days before skies dry out Sunday and Monday. So, it’s mostly good news!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

