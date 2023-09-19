From Special Ops to Dive Team: Oklahoma Highway Patrol to hold training academy for new troopers

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for new troopers.

They’re holding a new lateral academy next summer and are looking for current law enforcement officers from any state to apply for the academy.

rack Miller went to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy around 6 years ago after leaving the military and he’s been a trooper ever since.

“I enjoy the work, I enjoy making a difference and helping the people around me,” Miller said. “A lot of the situations that we get in, we’re seeing people on potentially the worst day of their life. So being able to help those people to serve those people has been big for me.”

Despite the chases, drug busts, and crashes, Miller said the moments that make the job worth it are much simpler- connecting with people traveling on Oklahoma roads.

“There was a lady with two special needs children in a van, with a flat tire in August on I-35,” Miller said. “Getting the tire out of there, getting it changed and getting her back on the road. she was like tearful.”

OHP is accepting applications for their academy now.

It’s open to anyone with two years of experience in law enforcement who hasn’t been out of law enforcement for more than a year, in hopes that experienced officers join OHP sooner.

“From oilfield theft to case law, defensive tactics, our firearms and driving, we have some of the best training in the country hands down,” Miller said.

Miller said cadets can become part of the bomb squad, dive team, special operations, and more.

“It’s not just guys driving around in black cars, stopping people and working crashes,” Miller said.

The 13-week academy starts next August.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.