Talk of the Town: EmpowHER

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Good Shepherd Community Clinic and Bloom - Good Shepherd Women’s Health are hosting an event made just for women.

EmpowHER will be at the Ardmore Convention Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature more than 80 vendors, food, crafts, and more.

Entry is free and open to the public.

