Talk of the Town: EmpowHER

Jordan George with the Good Shepherd Community Clinic, visited News 12 to talk about the event.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Good Shepherd Community Clinic and Bloom - Good Shepherd Women’s Health are hosting an event made just for women.

EmpowHER will be at the Ardmore Convention Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature more than 80 vendors, food, crafts, and more.

Entry is free and open to the public.

