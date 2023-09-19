Texoma Local
Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits Sherman

Governor Abbott and local leaders gave insight into the economies of Texas and Grayson County.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas (R) Governor, Greg Abbott, paid a visit to Sherman at the Mayor’s Economic Roundtable meeting at Kidd Key Auditorium on Tuesday Morning.

“I have never seen the Sherman, Denison, Grayson County area look so robust,” Governor Abbott said.

Sherman City Manager, Robby Hefton, began the meeting by giving insight into the areas the city is investing in.

“You can tell a lot about a person’s or an organization’s priorities by looking at their checkbook,” Hefton said.

Hefton said emergency responders, utilities, and transportation are some of the areas being improved to make way for growth.

Next, Texas Instruments Vice President, Kyle Flessner, gave an update on the $30 million manufacturing plant.

“We consistently are able to find talent in the Sherman and North Texas area,” Flessner said.

There are currently 16 cranes and many workers building the new fab. Flessner said the project is on track to start output production in 2025.

“We are building the most advanced analog semiconductor manufacturing factories in the world right here in Sherman, Texas,” Flessner said.

Finally, Governor Abbott took the stage to share more about the Texas economy and how Grayson County contributes to it.

“The communities that are most successful are not those that are dependent upon the state to make sure they are growing. In fact, it’s because of the local economic development or organizations,” Governor Abbott said.

He then asked the crowd to applaud themselves and the city leaders.

Governor Abbot said Texas has the eighth-largest economy in the world. He said areas like Grayson County that are booming with new businesses have helped make that possible.

