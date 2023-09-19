Texoma Local
Texoma high school seniors tour Grayson College

“I’m really thinking about going here,” said Pottsboro Senior Tate Dudley who is interested in cosmetology.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Every year Texoma students visit Grayson College in Denison to learn more about what’s possible.

“In the past, we’ve held Senior Day separate from Careers in Texas, and we really thought it would be beneficial to bring those two together this year so students could see the correlation between their degree or certificate and then their future career,” said Tiffany Francis, Grayson College’s Director of Enrollment & Promise Program.

They want these students to learn about the training offered right here in Texoma.

“Workforce and education has changed so much and I think we’re seeing this uptick of, you know, you don’t have to go to a four-year school, if you want that, that’s great,” Hope Kramer, Career Navigator for Workforce Solutions Texoma, “But there are so many opportunities locally, you don’t have to move away anymore to go find a good job.”

And Grayson has something for just about everyone, “we’re also adding some new programs that have been popular,” Francis said, “our surgical tech within our health sciences and we’re also partnering with to to offer some courses in certificates in electrical engineering.”

“I’m really thinking about going here,” said Pottsboro Senior Tate Dudley who is interested in cosmetology.

“The campus is beautiful, I’ve been a dual credit student here for two years now and I’ve already got my looks around here the past two years, but this day has really opened up some new doors for me,” Dudley said.

And while some students already have an idea of what they want to pursue, it’s okay not to be sure, “everyone changes their mind all the time, and I think even if you have your mind set on something, it’s good to see the other options that are being introduced,” said Pottsboro Senior Kynleigh Lovell.

With bright futures and now plenty options to explore.

