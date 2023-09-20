Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 in October

FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
FILE - Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bank America will raise its minimum hourly wage to $23 in October, working toward a goal of raising the minimum hourly pay to $25 by 2025.

The company shared the news in a statement Wednesday.

The pay increase will increase the minimum salary to almost $48,000 for full-time employees.

“Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational,” Sheri Bronstein, the bank’s chief human resources officer, said in the statement.

By 2025, Bank of America’s minimum hourly wage will have increased by nearly $14 per hour, or more than 121%, since 2010.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
The Houston, Lamar and Highway 75 intersection in Sherman has officially opened back up as of...
Sherman intersection re-opens
The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish

Latest News

FILE - Fran Drescher, left, president of SAG-AFTRA, and Meredith Stiehm, president of Writers...
As writers and studios resume negotiations, here are the key players in the Hollywood strikes
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
Attorney General Garland faces GOP questioning on authority of prosecutor in Hunter Biden case
A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.
New ‘album’ by federal agency focuses on safety
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu
In this photo provided by the University of Liverpool, an excavation crew uncovers parts of a...
Simple log structure may be the oldest example of early humans building with wood