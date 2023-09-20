Texoma Local
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish

“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,” Denison bow fisherman, Stephen Banaszak said.
By Kayla Holt
Sep. 19, 2023
Banaszak fishes with a purpose.

“I do all kinds of angling, but mostly bow fishing, and then I work with state departments and in federal departments tracking and removing invasive fish species in the river here in the red river,” he continued.

Banaszak hunts Silver and Bighead Carp, and he’s breaking records doing it.

“So, the record in Texas, my record for Silver Carp is 21 pounds, and then my record for Bighead Carp is just over 54 pounds,” Banaszak shared.

He also just hit an Oklahoma record, catching a 31-pound Silver Carp.

“They’re eating the food source for all your small fish or game fish like Bass, Catfish, things like that. So, that’s why they’re bad because they out-compete our native fish on the main food source, which is the building block of the ecosystem, which is Plankton,” he continued.

There are signs around Lake Texoma warning anglers to look out for these invasive fish, because juvenile Carp, can appear similar to Shad.

The last thing you want is to release Carp that you thought was a shad, into the lake.

Which is why Banaszak is putting the public on notice.

“That way people when they do catch these fish, they’re educated on what they are and they know not to ever release them anywhere else, “he said.

Banaszak said it’s nice to be known for breaking records, but that’s not his priority.

“What I’m trying to do, is just make sure everybody realize that this is going to have to be a collective effort to stop these fish from invading our beautiful lake Texoma,” Banaszak concluded.

