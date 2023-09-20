Denison drawing momentum from first district win of 2023

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison football is gaining some major momentum right now. Following a 59-31 win over Greenville, the Yellow Jackets now have kicked off 2023 with a crucial victory in their first district match up of the season moving them to a 3-1 start to the year.

But now, the competition ramps up to a whole other level as Denison travels out to Lovejoy this Friday for a date with the Leopards who are fresh off of a strong 14-point win over Terrell to open up their district schedule.

“Well, they’re as good as anybody we’ll play,” said Denison head coach Brent Whitson. “You know, I think our next three opponents Lovejoy, Terrell, and Melissa will be a great measure on how much we’ve improved since last year. If we’re truly four weeks better that when we started the season, which I think that we are. But again, the measure is on Friday nights and so Lovejoy is a fantastic program, Chris does a great job.”

