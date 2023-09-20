Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison drawing momentum from first district win of 2023

Denison prepares for Lovejoy
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison football is gaining some major momentum right now. Following a 59-31 win over Greenville, the Yellow Jackets now have kicked off 2023 with a crucial victory in their first district match up of the season moving them to a 3-1 start to the year.

But now, the competition ramps up to a whole other level as Denison travels out to Lovejoy this Friday for a date with the Leopards who are fresh off of a strong 14-point win over Terrell to open up their district schedule.

“Well, they’re as good as anybody we’ll play,” said Denison head coach Brent Whitson. “You know, I think our next three opponents Lovejoy, Terrell, and Melissa will be a great measure on how much we’ve improved since last year. If we’re truly four weeks better that when we started the season, which I think that we are. But again, the measure is on Friday nights and so Lovejoy is a fantastic program, Chris does a great job.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
A Chickasha teenager and a 22-year-old woman from Alex, Oklahoma are in the hospital after a...
Stephens County crash sends woman, teen to hospital
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor to visit Sherman Tuesday
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident

Latest News

Denison prepares for Lovejoy
Denison prepares for Lovejoy
Brock-Gunter Highlights
Brock-Gunter Highlights
Allen-Coalgate Highlights
Allen-Coalgate Highlights
Lebanon Trail-Sherman Highlights
Lebanon Trail-Sherman Highlights