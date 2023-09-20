Denison ISD Police Department in the works

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD is in the process of starting its own police department.

This follows the passing of Texas House Bill Three which became law on September 1. It added new school security requirements for public schools, including having armed security guards on each campus.

Denison ISD Director of Security, Michael DeHaven, said the district already had this through partnerships with private security companies, the Denison Police Department and its own school resource officers.

“With the growth in the community as well as the growth in the school system, it was just better for the district if we started our own ISD PD,” DeHaven said, “That way we can be self-sustained within the district.”

By having a district police department, it will allow the DPD officers currently in the schools to return to serving the city.

The current SROs will transition into the police department. Between those officers and new hires, there will be ten Denison ISD Police Officers.

DeHaven said each SRO will be assigned to a campus where they will not only serve as protectors but also as mentors by hosting lessons with students to build trusting relationships.

The district is working with the state to start the department.

“We had to put together our policies, we had to put together an administrative structure, we had to have a needs assessment,” DeHaven said.

All that is left is receiving an agency identification number.

“Once we get our agency number, we will assign a chief,” DeHaven said.

The Grayson County Sheriff and the Denison Police Chief will help appoint that position.

The Denison ISD Police Department is expected to be fully operational this fall.

