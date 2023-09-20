Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Dump truck and tools stolen from Paris construction site

More than $2,000 worth of tools and a dump truck were stolen from a construction site in Paris...
More than $2,000 worth of tools and a dump truck were stolen from a construction site in Paris early Monday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - More than $2,000 worth of tools and a dump truck were stolen from a construction site in Paris early Monday morning.

According to the Paris Police Department, officers responded to a call on the 3200 block of North Main Street at a new construction site where tools and a dump truck had been stolen.

Police say that over $2,500 worth of tools were stolen and that the value will increase as detectives continue their investigation.

The dump truck, which was valued at $115,000 was recovered in Greenville, Texas.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
A Chickasha teenager and a 22-year-old woman from Alex, Oklahoma are in the hospital after a...
Stephens County crash sends woman, teen to hospital
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor to visit Sherman Tuesday
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident

Latest News

Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of acres burned in Southmayd grass fire
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for new troopers.
From Special Ops to Dive Team: Oklahoma Highway Patrol to hold training academy for new troopers
The Good Shepherd Community Clinic and Bloom - Good Shepherd Women’s Health are hosting an...
Talk of the Town: EmpowHER