Dump truck and tools stolen from Paris construction site
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - More than $2,000 worth of tools and a dump truck were stolen from a construction site in Paris early Monday morning.
According to the Paris Police Department, officers responded to a call on the 3200 block of North Main Street at a new construction site where tools and a dump truck had been stolen.
Police say that over $2,500 worth of tools were stolen and that the value will increase as detectives continue their investigation.
The dump truck, which was valued at $115,000 was recovered in Greenville, Texas.
