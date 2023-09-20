Dump truck and tools stolen from Paris construction site

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - More than $2,000 worth of tools and a dump truck were stolen from a construction site in Paris early Monday morning.

According to the Paris Police Department, officers responded to a call on the 3200 block of North Main Street at a new construction site where tools and a dump truck had been stolen.

Police say that over $2,500 worth of tools were stolen and that the value will increase as detectives continue their investigation.

The dump truck, which was valued at $115,000 was recovered in Greenville, Texas.

