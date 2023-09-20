Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Durant Fire Department hits the streets for Fill the Boot

Durant firefighters will be collecting donations around town till Friday so if you see them...
Durant firefighters will be collecting donations around town till Friday so if you see them make sure you stop and fill the boot.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Durant Police Department isn’t the only one making traffic stops this week.

The Durant Fire Department is out on the streets for a good cause.

Every year, the department takes part in the Fill the Boot campaign, which helps fight against muscular dystrophy.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association said they fight against the disease until treatments and cures are found.

“We certainly appreciate the citizens of Durant and Bryan County, opening their hearts and their pocketbooks and being able to kind of fund and contribute to the muscular dystrophy association and all the good things they’re trying to do,” said Collin Gordon, Durant Battalion Chief.

Durant firefighters will be collecting donations around town till Friday so if you see them make sure you stop and fill the boot.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
The Houston, Lamar and Highway 75 intersection in Sherman has officially opened back up as of...
Sherman intersection re-opens
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish

Latest News

The new trees and shrubs must be native or adapted species.
Updates to Denison’s landscaping ordinance
Trivia will take place Thursday at 7 p.m.
North Texas Giving Day event in Sherman
Richard Stephens, 62, was extradited back to Grayson County, after his arrest in Ohio.
Man facing child sex abuse charges, extradited from Ohio to Grayson Co.
The district is working with the state to launch its own police department.
Denison ISD Police Department in the works