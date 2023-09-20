Durant Fire Department hits the streets for Fill the Boot

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Durant Police Department isn’t the only one making traffic stops this week.

The Durant Fire Department is out on the streets for a good cause.

Every year, the department takes part in the Fill the Boot campaign, which helps fight against muscular dystrophy.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association said they fight against the disease until treatments and cures are found.

“We certainly appreciate the citizens of Durant and Bryan County, opening their hearts and their pocketbooks and being able to kind of fund and contribute to the muscular dystrophy association and all the good things they’re trying to do,” said Collin Gordon, Durant Battalion Chief.

Durant firefighters will be collecting donations around town till Friday so if you see them make sure you stop and fill the boot.

