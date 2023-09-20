Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges

BOKCHITO, Texas (KXII) - A former Durant Lawyer and one-time Bryan County District Attorney candidate is facing drug and forgery charges.

Court records show that Benny Robison, 63, was arrested in Bokchito Monday for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that included scales and a pipe.

Robison is also accused of forging a $16,000 check.

