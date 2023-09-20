Texoma Local
Former Bryan County District Attorney candidate faces drug charges

Benny Robison, 63, a one-time Bryan County District Attorney candidate, is facing drug and...
Benny Robison, 63, a one-time Bryan County District Attorney candidate, is facing drug and forgery charges.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOKCHITO, Texas (KXII) - A former Durant Lawyer and one-time Bryan County District Attorney candidate is facing drug and forgery charges.

Court records show that Benny Robison, 63, was arrested in Bokchito Monday for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia that included scales and a pipe.

Robison is also accused of forging a $16,000 check.

