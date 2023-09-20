Texoma Local
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Patterson, Brandon Elliott, 08/18/1980 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 7/12/2023

Turney, Steve Wayne, 03/24/1957 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW Cause SBI ‐ Family/House 5/27/2023

Fuller, Adrean Dontaven, 9/20/2001 of Bonham, Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft 6/4/2023

Kegley, John Wesley, 01/13/1965 of Colbert, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/7/2023

Azuara, Nelson Alexander, 06/12/2004 of Pharr, Ct. 1 Manslaughter; Ct. 2 Agg Assault Cause Serious Bodily Inj; Ct. 3 Agg Assault Cause Serious Bodily Inj 8/2/2022

Phanphongsa, Jackson, 08/16/1982 of Garland, DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA 5/27/2023

Fox, Kaci Dakota, 08/08/1990 of Caney, Bail Jumping & FTA 3/31/2023

Fowler, Karinda Lynn, 05/03/1988 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 5/5/2023

Battles, Carrie Ann, 07/29/1986 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA 8/11/2023

Lowe, Nathan Paul, 12/30/1983 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More 7/15/2023

Rogers, Nathaniel Judgement, 12/22/1980 of Powell, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 3 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 4 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 5 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 6 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 7 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 8 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent To Impair; Ct. 9 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon 7/5/2023

Hicks, Monnie Craig, 09/17/1971 of Pottsboro, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Inj 4/23/2023

Howell, John Eugene, 04/26/1985 of Sherman, Assault Family/Household Mem Prev Conv 7/28/2023

Northern, Casey Dale, 08/19/1984 of Bells, Ct. 1 Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 6/23/2023

Watrous, Frederick Orville Jr., 08/13/1944 of Gordonville, Ct. 1 Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14; Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact 4/4/2018; Ct. 3 Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14; Ct. 4 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 4/4/2015; Ct. 5 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape) 4/4/2016

Dupuis, Katherine Jovan, 07/17/1979 of Sherman, Forgery Financial Instrument 7/22/2022

Dupuis, Katherine Jovan, 07/17/1979 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss Marij 7/25/2023

Aldridge, Charles Edward, 08/19/1982 of Denison, Poss Marij 7/25/2023

Hagood, Charles Edison, 06/21/1970 of Whitesboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth 2/11/2023

Rogers, Dennis Lee Jr, 10/23/1983 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 7/22/2023

Baas, Suzanne Carol, 10/01/1968 of Waterford, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Heroin 6/21/2023

Vaden, Justin Robert, 10/09/1981 of Bonham, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 8/18/2021

Bagby, Brandon Vershrod, 01/11/1983 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 7/12/2023

Allen, Dennis Lee, 02/03/1960 of Denison, Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg Life/Annual 8/6/2023

Blalock, Tyler Allen, 02/24/2004 of Denison, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 5/20/2023

Blalock, Tyler Allen, 02/24/2004 of Denison, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation Intend Other Felony; Ct. 2 UUMV 7/8/2023

Epperley, Matthew Lee, 02/26/1998 of Denison, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k 6/23/2023

Henderson, Hailey Bianca, 11/18/1991 of Denison, Agg Assault w/DW 5/11/2023

Balderas, Benito, 09/03/1989 of Houston, Ct. 1 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 2 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity 12/28/2022

Landa, Marc Anthony, 11/01/1996 of Houston, Ct. 1 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 2 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity 12/28/2022

Rivas, John Robert, 09/30/1995 of Katy, Ct. 1 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 2 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity 12/28/2022

Garcia, Cassandra Nicole, 02/27/1991 of Sherman, DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA 7/4/2023

Coffee, Jeffery Lynn, 12/27/1960 of Calera, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Meth 7/19/2023

Brandon, Marissa Dashae, 12/26/1991 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 10/10/2022

Brandon, Marissa Dashae, 12/26/1991 of Denison, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair ‐ Marijuana 7/29/2023

Lawrence, Edward Lee Sr, 04/24/1956 of Plano, DWI 3rd or More 5/29/2023

Nelson, John Bradley IV, 08/15/1977 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 5/1/2023

Harvey, Blake Daniel, 12/05/1987 of Bells, Poss CS ‐ Meth 4/20/2022

Turner, Michael Andre, 02/13/1971 of Colbert, Poss CS ‐ Oxycodone 1/13/2022

Gibson, Jesse Alvin, 06/04/1985 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Detention w/Veh or Watercraft 8/7/2023

Blakely, Daniel Elijia Lee, 06/30/1997 of Vernon, Ct. 1 Agg Assault Cause Serious Bodily Inj; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Murder 7/14/2023

Dupuis, Katherine Jovan, 07/17/1979 of Sherman, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5 8/1/2022

McWilliams, Anthony Jake, 07/19/1982 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss Marij DFZ; Ct. 2 Poss CS DFZ ‐ Meth; Ct. 3 Poss CS DFZ N‐ethyl Heptedrone; Ct. 4 Poss CS DFZ ‐ Alprazolam 11/24/2022

Fields, Marvin Charles, 09/13/1967 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More 7/4/2023

Goolsby, Jackson Wayne, 12/02/1981 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 5/28/2023

Luna Pacheco, Jorge Antonio, 11/09/1985 of Sherman, DWI w/Child Under 15 YOA 08/07/223

Green, Randall Cody, 09/04/1987 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 5/28/2023

Love, Chyna Nicole, 09/06/1989 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More 5/19/2023

Thomas, Amanda Shelleen, 12/26/1985 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Fentanyl 3/4/2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

