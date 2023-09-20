Hundreds of acres burned in Southmayd grass fire

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.

The Collinsville Fire Department shared that they were called to the fire that was off Belk Nap Road and Old Southmayd Road.

More than 40 firefighters from nine Grayson County departments fought the flames for about seven hours.

“There’s no water supply in the county. So we’re having more tenders come out and just some relief, firefighters coming in and just just more assistance and more help,” said Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda.

The Collinsville Fire Department said that no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.