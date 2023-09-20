Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Hundreds of acres burned in Southmayd grass fire

Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.
Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.(Collinsville Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - Nearly 200 acres of land and a barn were burned in a grass fire in Southmayd Monday afternoon.

The Collinsville Fire Department shared that they were called to the fire that was off Belk Nap Road and Old Southmayd Road.

More than 40 firefighters from nine Grayson County departments fought the flames for about seven hours.

“There’s no water supply in the county. So we’re having more tenders come out and just some relief, firefighters coming in and just just more assistance and more help,” said Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda.

The Collinsville Fire Department said that no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
A Chickasha teenager and a 22-year-old woman from Alex, Oklahoma are in the hospital after a...
Stephens County crash sends woman, teen to hospital
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor to visit Sherman Tuesday
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident

Latest News

More than $2,000 worth of tools and a dump truck were stolen from a construction site in Paris...
Dump truck and tools stolen from Paris construction site
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for new troopers.
From Special Ops to Dive Team: Oklahoma Highway Patrol to hold training academy for new troopers
The Good Shepherd Community Clinic and Bloom - Good Shepherd Women’s Health are hosting an...
Talk of the Town: EmpowHER