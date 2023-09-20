Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois

FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 31, 2015.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs at its Illinois location coming in October.

According to a media release obtained by KWQC, John Deere has informed members of the workforce at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline that approximately 225 production employees will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Oct. 16.

The media release stated that employees were told of the layoffs by factory leadership in meetings held Wednesday at the factory.

Although John Deere has hired hundreds of employees in the Quad Cities in recent years, the company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility, the media release said.

The media release continued to say that John Deere Harvester Works currently has about 2,300 total employees with about 1,975 of them working in production and maintenance jobs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a murder in Whitewright last...
New details released in Whitewright murder
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigate weekend robbery at Sherman bank
The city struggled to get control of the Southgate Apartments for two years.
A vacant Sherman apartment complex will soon be demolished
The Houston, Lamar and Highway 75 intersection in Sherman has officially opened back up as of...
Sherman intersection re-opens
“Right now I’m at 95 that I’ve donated, which I believe is more than any other angler around,”...
Denison bow fisherman breaking records while protecting Texoma fish

Latest News

The new trees and shrubs must be native or adapted species.
Updates to Denison’s landscaping ordinance
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden warns Netanyahu about the health of Israel’s democracy and urges compromise on court overhaul
Trivia will take place Thursday at 7 p.m.
North Texas Giving Day event in Sherman
Richard Stephens, 62, was extradited back to Grayson County, after his arrest in Ohio.
Man facing child sex abuse charges, extradited from Ohio to Grayson Co.
The man charged in the fatal ambush shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was in...
Suspect in ambush killing of LA deputy pleads not guilty due to insanity